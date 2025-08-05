Cabot (CBT) Q3 EPS Beats by 4%

Key Points Adjusted earnings per share (non-GAAP) beat expectations at $1.90, exceeding the $1.82 analyst estimate (non-GAAP).

Reinforcement Materials volumes declined 8% and revenue fell to $573 million.

Cabot (NYSE:CBT), a leading specialty chemicals maker known for its reinforcement and performance materials used in automotive and industrial sectors, reported its earnings for the quarter ended June 30, 2025, on August 4, 2025. The headline news from the release was a beat on adjusted earnings per share, with $1.90 versus the consensus estimate of $1.82. However, GAAP revenue missed at $923 million compared to an estimated $954.95 million and was down from $1,016 million (GAAP) in Q3 FY2024. The quarter reflected weaker sales volumes across core segments, yet margins held up thanks to cost discipline and ongoing savings programs. Overall, Cabot’s ability to deliver earnings above targets in a softer market environment came mainly from meticulous operational controls, even as demand—especially in tire and automotive applications—remained subdued.

Metric Q3 fiscal 2025(Ended June 30, 2025) Q3 fiscal 2025 Estimate Q3 fiscal 2024(Ended June 30, 2024) Y/Y Change Adjusted EPS (Non-GAAP) $1.90 $1.82 $1.92 (1.0 %) EPS (GAAP) $1.86 $1.94 (4.1 %) Revenue $923 million $954.95 million $1,016 million (9.2 %) Reinforcement Materials EBIT $128 million $136 million -5.9 % Performance Chemicals EBIT $57 million $55 million 3.6%

Business Overview and Current Focus

Cabot (NYSE:CBT) is a global specialty chemicals company that develops and manufactures products such as reinforcing carbons and engineered composites, which are essential in making tires more durable and efficient, as well as advanced materials used in coatings, batteries, and electronics. Its two key business units are Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals.

The company’s results are closely tied to trends in automotive and tire markets, as its reinforcing carbons and composites are core components in these industries. In recent years, Cabot has turned its focus to innovation—developing solutions for electric and high-performance vehicles—while adapting its global manufacturing model to navigate regional supply chains and regulatory challenges. The company also invests in sustainability and regulatory compliance, supporting its long-term business viability.

Quarter Highlights and Key Developments

The quarter showed demand pressure in both of Cabot’s main segments, with Reinforcement Materials experiencing significant declines and Performance Chemicals seeing lower volumes. Reinforcement Materials—covering products like reinforcing carbons and specialized elastomer composites—remained under pressure from sluggish automotive and tire markets. Segment sales (GAAP) for Reinforcement Materials dropped to $573 million from $649 million in Q3 FY2024, an annual decrease of 11.7%. Global volumes in this segment declined 8%, with the steepest contraction in Asia Pacific (down 11%) and Americas Reinforcement Materials volumes decreased by 9% compared to Q3 FY2024, partially offset by a 4% rise in the Europe, Middle East, and Africa region.

Despite this drop in sales, Reinforcement Materials segment EBIT (earnings before interest and taxes) was $128 million, compared to $136 million in Q3 FY2024. The company achieved this by benefiting from procurement savings and tight management of fixed costs. Contract prices mostly remained flat in the Americas and South America, and spot pricing in Asia Pacific, while stable, stayed at lower levels due to competitive challenges.

The Performance Chemicals business—which produces advanced carbon blacks, fumed silica, and materials used in coatings, batteries, and specialty applications—faced an 8% decline in volumes and a 4% drop in GAAP revenue to $320 million compared to Q3 FY2024. However, Performance Chemicals segment EBIT increased to $57 million, up from $55 million in Q3 FY2024, reflecting successful cost-cutting measures and optimization initiatives. Segment EBITDA margin (non-GAAP) rose to 24%, a meaningful improvement from 23% in Q3 FY2024.

Cabot also reported robust operating and free cash flow. Operating cash flow was $249 million. The company returned $64 million to shareholders—$24 million in dividends and $40 million in share repurchases. The quarterly dividend was raised 5% in Q2 FY2025, continuing a ten-year streak of annual increases.

The focus for both segments was on structural cost reductions, with $30 million in annualized savings targeted for FY2025. Management noted that about two-thirds of these savings are expected in the second half of FY2025, stemming from procurement, restructuring, and organizational initiatives.

Cabot’s sustainability commitments continued to receive recognition. The company received its fifth consecutive Platinum rating from EcoVadis for leadership in sustainability performance—an increasingly important differentiator for global customers and regulators.

Outlook

Looking ahead, management reaffirmed its guidance for adjusted earnings per share for FY2025 at $7.15 to $7.50. However, it cautioned that current demand trends are likely to keep Adjusted EPS for FY2025 toward the middle or lower end of that range unless tariff-related developments drive a pickup in orders. The operating tax rate for FY2025 is expected to land in the 27–29% range, and capital expenditures remain forecast at $250–$275 million for FY2025, with $100 million intended for growth projects, primarily in Indonesia.

Investment priorities for the rest of the year include maintaining cost discipline, supporting key innovation and sustainability initiatives, and closely monitoring regional trends—especially in automotive and tire demand, where volumes continue to lag due to inventory reductions and trade uncertainties. management highlighted its flexibility to adjust share repurchases between $100 million and $200 million for FY2025, depending on market developments. The quarterly dividend was raised 5% in Q2 FY2025.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

