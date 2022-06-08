Cabot (CBT) Prices 5% Senior Notes Due 2032 Worth $400 Million

Cabot Corporation CBT priced a public offering of $400 million of 5% senior unsecured notes due 2032. The notes are being sold to the public for 99.33% of the face amount.

The company will pay interest on the notes semiannually on Jun 30 and Dec 30 of each year, starting Dec 30, 2022. The sale of the notes is likely to be completed on Jun 22, 2022, subject to customary closing conditions. Cabot plans to use the net proceeds from the offering to redeem its senior unsecured notes due July 2022 in full and the remaining, if any, for working capital and other general corporate purposes.

The offering of these securities is being made only through a prospectus and related prospectus supplement. The joint book-running managers for the offering are J.P. Morgan, Mizuho Securities, US Bancorp, Citigroup, Wells Fargo Securities, TD Securities and PNC Capital Markets LLC. BofA Securities, Loop Capital Markets and HSBC are the co-managers for the offering.

Shares of Cabot have gained 23.5% in the past year against a 4.5% decline of the industry.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Cabot, in its last earnings call, stated that it is well positioned to deliver record-adjusted earnings per share for the fiscal year. Factoring in its strong first-half results and expectations for the second half of fiscal 2022, it raised its adjusted earnings per share outlook for the fiscal year by 30 cents at the midpoint to a new range of $5.80-$6.20.

Its ability to deliver exceptional results in both segments reflects the strength of the portfolio, the agility and strong execution of its teams and the value customers place on Cabot’s product offerings. These factors and growth investments position it well for fiscal 2022 and the coming years, the company noted.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Allegheny Technologies Inc. ATI, Nutrien Ltd. NTR and The Chemours Company CC.

Allegheny has a projected earnings growth rate of 953.9% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for ATI's current-year earnings has been revised 31.7% upward in the past 60 days.

Allegheny’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 128.9%, on average. ATI has gained around 15.7% in a year and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Nutrien has a projected earnings growth rate of 163.2% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for NTR’s current-year earnings has been revised 27.5% upward in the past 60 days.

Nutrien’s earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 5.8%. NTR has gained 37.7% in a year. The company flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Chemours, currently sporting a Zacks Rank #1, has an expected earnings growth rate of 30.5% for the current year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CC's earnings for the current year has been revised 15.2% upward in the past 60 days.

Chemours’ earnings beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters, the average being 28.7%. CC has gained around 18.2% over a year.





Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investors

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.