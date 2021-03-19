Cabot (CBT) Introduces ENERMAX Carbon Nanotube Solutions

Cabot Corporation CBT announced the launch of the ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube (“CNT”) series – the latest development in high-performance CNTs. Given its high-aspect ratio, it is the most conductive multi-walled CNT product in Cabot’s portfolio.

The latest ENERMAX 6 carbon nanotube series can effectively improve battery performance at lower loadings facilitating a higher energy density of battery. The product series reduces direct current internal resistance of the battery cell while using the same CNT loading compared with older generations of CNT products. Also, it lowers the total loading of conductive carbon additives, while still attaining a comparable conductivity of electrodes.

Cabot expanded its product offering to include carbon nanotubes with the buyout of Shenzhen Sanshun Nano New Materials Co. Ltd (“SUSN”) in January 2020. It is the only high-performance carbon additive supplier with a comprehensive commercially proven product range including carbon blacks, graphenes, CNTs, carbon nanostructures and dispersion and formulation capabilities.

Cabot’s latest launch signifies its advancement in energy storage solutions and its dedication toward developing and innovating products with the benefit of sustainability.

Shares of Cabot have gained 152.6% in the past year compared with 107.7% rise of the industry.

Cabot, on its last reported quarter’s earnings call, stated that it expects near-term conditions to remain favorable while long-term visibility is limited. It forecast strength in the demand for the fiscal second quarter. The company anticipated an increase in raw material and fixed costs sequentially and less customer inventory replenishment compared with the first quarter.

On the basis of these factors, Cabot sees adjusted earnings per share of 90 cents to $1.00. The company believes that the pandemic’s resurgence or related factors will not have a significant impact on the ongoing business environment.

Cabot Corporation Price and Consensus

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Zacks Rank & Other Key Picks

Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Some other top-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Fortescue Metals Group Limited FSUGY, Ashland Global Holdings Inc. ASH and Impala Platinum Holdings Limited IMPUY.

Fortescue has a projected earnings growth rate of 107.8% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have surged 164.8% in a year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Ashland has an expected earnings growth rate of 83.9% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have gained 109.2% in the past year. It currently sports a Zacks Rank #1.

Impala has an expected earnings growth rate of 197.6% for the current fiscal year. The company’s shares have rallied 464.3% in the past year. It currently flaunts a Zacks Rank #1.

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

See 3 crypto-related stocks now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH): Get Free Report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Get Free Report



Impala Platinum Holdings Ltd. (IMPUY): Free Stock Analysis Report



Fortescue Metals Group Ltd. (FSUGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.