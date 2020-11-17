Cabot (CBT) Expands E2C Line With First Product in New Series

Cabot Corporation CBT recently launched its latest Engineered Elastomer Composites (E2C) product, FX9390. It is part of the new E2C Foundation series, which offers multi-dimensional performance for a variety of tire types. The company stated that FX9390 is designed to significantly enhance balanced performance across heat buildup, cut/ chunk/chip resistance and abrasion resistance in off-the-road mining tires.

Further, when FX9390 is combined with other E2C solutions, it provides flexibility for tire compound formulation to the mining customers. It offers a high-performance elastomer composite solution for mining and retreading applications. The product is a pre-mixed material delivered in highly friable bales that supports production flexibility and simplifies material handling.

FX9390 can also be integrated into a tire-maker’s production line without additional capital investment. This enables producers to evolve their business models by expanding performance, lower operational barriers and shorten development cycles. The latest addition to E2C family of solutions highlights Cabot’s commitment to assist tire producers reach performance goals, while enhancing sustainability performance.

Shares of Cabot have lost 12.4% in the past year against the industry’s 1% rise.

Earlier this month, the company issued an update on business results for fourth-quarter fiscal 2020. It stated that volumes continued to recover in the fiscal fourth quarter on a sequential comparison basis.

For the fiscal fourth quarter, Cabot anticipates cash flow from operations to be around $100 million. The same is expected to be around $250 million for the second half of fiscal 2020, higher than the previously-announced expectation of $200 million.

Zacks Rank & Key Picks

Cabot currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space are Agnico Eagle Mines Limited AEM, Barrick Gold Corporation GOLD and New Gold Inc. NGD. While Agnico Eagle and Barrick sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), New Gold carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Agnico Eagle has an expected earnings growth rate of 103.1% for 2020. Its shares have returned 23.5% in the past year.

Barrick has an expected earnings growth rate of 115.7% for 2020. The company’s shares have gained 53.4% in the past year.

New Gold has an expected earnings growth rate of 100% for 2020. The company’s shares have surged 123.5% in the past year.

Legal Marijuana: An Investor’s Dream

Imagine getting in early on a young industry primed to skyrocket from $17.7 billion in 2019 to an expected $73.6 billion by 2027.

Although marijuana stocks did better as the pandemic took hold than the market as a whole, they’ve been pushed down. This is exactly the right time to get in on selected strong companies at a fraction of their value before COVID struck. Zacks’ Special Report, Marijuana Moneymakers, reveals 10 exciting tickers for urgent consideration.

Download Marijuana Moneymakers FREE >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Cabot Corporation (CBT): Free Stock Analysis Report



Barrick Gold Corporation (GOLD): Free Stock Analysis Report



New Gold Inc. (NGD): Free Stock Analysis Report



Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (AEM): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.