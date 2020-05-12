Cabot (CBT) Earnings Surpass Estimates in Q2, Sales Miss

Cabot Corporation CBT slipped to a loss of $1 million or a penny per share in the second quarter of fiscal 2020 (ended Mar 31, 2020) from a profit of $23 million or 39 cents per share in the year-ago quarter.

Barring one-time items, adjusted earnings per share were 77 cents, down from 99 cents in the year-ago quarter. Also, the figure surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 71 cents.

Net sales fell 15.9% year over year to $710 million in the quarter. It also lagged the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $773.9 million.

Cabot Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Cabot Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Cabot Corporation Quote

Segment Highlights

Reinforcement Materials’ sales fell 20.2% year over year to $355 million in the reported quarter. Earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) in the segment were $61 million, flat with the year-ago quarter.

Sales in the Performance Chemicals unit went down 3.5% year over year to $245 million in the reported quarter. EBIT fell 18.4% year over year to $31 million on lower margins from competitive pricing environment and softer product mix.

Sales in the Purification Solutions declined 11.1% year over year to $64 million in the quarter. EBIT rose 200% year over year to $3 million on higher margins from better pricing and product mix.

Financial Position

Cabot had cash and cash equivalents of $142 million at the end of the fiscal second quarter, down 19.3% year over year. The company’s long-term debt rose 77% year over year to $1,190 million.

Cash flow from operating activities was $24 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure was $51 million.

The company also returned $30 million through share repurchases and dividends to its shareholders during the quarter.

Outlook

Cabot expects demand to be low in the fiscal third quarter due to the impacts of the coronavirus pandemic.

For the Reinforcement Materials unit, the company expects a substantial reduction in demand in the fiscal third quarter on account of temporary customer shutdowns in Europe and America.

In the Performance Chemicals unit, it anticipates the challenging price environment for fumed silica in Europe and China to continue. Moreover, the company expects a decline in automotive demand in Europe and America to negatively impact product mix in specialty carbons and compounds.

For the Purification Solutions unit, it expects a decrease in quarterly EBIT on a year-over-year basis due to the impacts of the coronavirus outbreak.

Price Performance

Shares of Cabot have lost 27.7% in the past year compared with the industry’s 24.3% decline.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.