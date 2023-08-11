Cabot Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for CBT

In trading on Friday, shares of Cabot Corp. (Symbol: CBT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $72.08, changing hands as high as $72.09 per share. Cabot Corp. shares are currently trading up about 1.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CBT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CBT's low point in its 52 week range is $60.50 per share, with $83.735 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $72.30.

