Cabot board boosts stock buyback authorization by 10M shares

Cabot (CBT) Corporation’s Board of Directors authorized the company to repurchase up to 10M additional shares of the Company’s common stock, increasing the current amount of shares available for repurchase to approximately 11M. “Our ‘Creating for Tomorrow’ strategy is underpinned by a balanced capital allocation framework of investing for advantaged growth and returning cash to shareholders through a combination of dividends and share repurchases. The Board’s actions confirm our commitment to this strategy,” said Sean Keohane, president and chief executive officer. “Returning cash to our shareholders is an important component of our capital allocation framework and this authorization demonstrates our confidence in the expected earnings performance and cash flow generation of our businesses over the coming years.”
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on CBT:
- Pinterest, Cisco upgraded: Wall Street’s top analyst calls
- Cabot downgraded to Underweight from Neutral at JPMorgan
- Cabot Corporation Reports Strong Fiscal Year 2024 Results
- Cabot price target raised to $122 from $103 at Mizuho
- Cabot reports Q4 adjusted EPS $1.80, consensus $1.81
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.