$CABO stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CABO stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,438,521 of trading volume.

$CABO Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $CABO:

$CABO insiders have traded $CABO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CABO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

WALLACE R WEITZ has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $982,020 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. PETER N. WITTY (See Remarks) sold 250 shares for an estimated $102,075

$CABO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CABO stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CABO Government Contracts

We have seen $234,380 of award payments to $CABO over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

