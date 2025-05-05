$CABO stock is up 8% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$CABO stock has now risen 8% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $38,438,521 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $CABO:
$CABO Insider Trading Activity
$CABO insiders have traded $CABO stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CABO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- WALLACE R WEITZ has made 2 purchases buying 4,000 shares for an estimated $982,020 and 0 sales.
- PETER N. WITTY (See Remarks) sold 250 shares for an estimated $102,075
$CABO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $CABO stock to their portfolio, and 162 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 118,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,876,094
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 87,321 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,620,680
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 72,557 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,274,340
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 62,152 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,518,137
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 61,995 shares (-7.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,476,411
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 59,830 shares (+226.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,665,639
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 52,512 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $13,956,114
$CABO Government Contracts
We have seen $234,380 of award payments to $CABO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COLUMBUS AFB WIDE INTERNET BASE + 4 OPTION YEARS: $126,703
- BUSINESS FIBER OPTIC INTERNET: $54,000
- FWS CRAB ORCHARD NWR INTERNET/PHONE SERVICES: $13,919
- HIGH SPEED DATA INTERNET SERVICE FOR CDP - HIGH SPEED DATA INTERNET SERVICE FOR CDP: $10,536
- INTERNET SERVICE-BASE YEAR: $9,874
