CABO Makes Bullish Cross Above Critical Moving Average

In trading on Wednesday, shares of Cable One Inc (Symbol: CABO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $713.99, changing hands as high as $725.02 per share. Cable One Inc shares are currently trading up about 5.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of CABO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, CABO's low point in its 52 week range is $602.70 per share, with $1464.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $717.74.

