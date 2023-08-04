Cablevision Holding (LSE:CVH) Price Target Decreased by 17.94% to 16.27

The average one-year price target for Cablevision Holding (LSE:CVH) has been revised to 16.27 / share. This is an decrease of 17.94% from the prior estimate of 19.83 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 16.11 to a high of 16.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 44.00% from the latest reported closing price of 11.30 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cablevision Holding. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVH is 0.07%, a decrease of 24.65%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 707K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DEMAX - Delaware Emerging Markets Fund holds 444K shares representing 0.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Delaware Vip Trust - Delaware Vip Emerging Markets Series Standard Class holds 263K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

