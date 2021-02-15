Cable One to buy telecom firm Hargray Communications in $2.2 bln deal

Feb 15 (Reuters) - U.S. cable service provider Cable One Inc CABO.N said on Monday it would buy the remaining stake in regional telecom firm Hargray Communications that it does not already own, in a deal valued at $2.2 billion.

(Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)

((Ayanti.Bera@thomsonreuters.com;))

