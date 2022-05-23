Cable One To Additionally Buy Back Up To $450 Mln Of Shares

(RTTNews) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO), a broadband communication provider, said on Monday that its Board has authorized an additional share repurchase of up to $450 million worth shares.

"The size and timing of any purchases will depend on a number of factors, including share price, general business and market conditions, and other factors," the company said in a statement.

The latest tranche is in addition to the previously approved buyback in 2015, of which $75.4 million remained as of March 31.

