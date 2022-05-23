Markets
CABO

Cable One To Additionally Buy Back Up To $450 Mln Of Shares

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Cable One, Inc. (CABO), a broadband communication provider, said on Monday that its Board has authorized an additional share repurchase of up to $450 million worth shares.

"The size and timing of any purchases will depend on a number of factors, including share price, general business and market conditions, and other factors," the company said in a statement.

The latest tranche is in addition to the previously approved buyback in 2015, of which $75.4 million remained as of March 31.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

CABO

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular