Cable One (NYSE:CABO) Is Increasing Its Dividend To $2.85

Cable One, Inc.'s (NYSE:CABO) periodic dividend will be increasing on the 16th of September to $2.85, with investors receiving 3.6% more than last year's $2.75. Even though the dividend went up, the yield is still quite low at only 0.9%.

Cable One's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

The dividend yield is a little bit low, but sustainability of the payments is also an important part of evaluating an income stock. However, prior to this announcement, Cable One's dividend was comfortably covered by both cash flow and earnings. This means that most of its earnings are being retained to grow the business.

Over the next year, EPS is forecast to expand by 27.2%. If the dividend continues along recent trends, we estimate the payout ratio will be 16%, which is in the range that makes us comfortable with the sustainability of the dividend. NYSE:CABO Historic Dividend August 25th 2022

Cable One Is Still Building Its Track Record

It is great to see that Cable One has been paying a stable dividend for a number of years now, however we want to be a bit cautious about whether this will remain true through a full economic cycle. The annual payment during the last 7 years was $6.00 in 2015, and the most recent fiscal year payment was $11.00. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 9.0% over that duration. Investors will likely want to see a longer track record of growth before making decision to add this to their income portfolio.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Some investors will be chomping at the bit to buy some of the company's stock based on its dividend history. It's encouraging to see that Cable One has been growing its earnings per share at 26% a year over the past five years. Earnings per share is growing at a solid clip, and the payout ratio is low which we think is an ideal combination in a dividend stock as the company can quite easily raise the dividend in the future.

We Really Like Cable One's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. Distributions are quite easily covered by earnings, which are also being converted to cash flows. All in all, this checks a lot of the boxes we look for when choosing an income stock.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. At the same time, there are other factors our readers should be conscious of before pouring capital into a stock. As an example, we've identified 1 warning sign for Cable One that you should be aware of before investing. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

