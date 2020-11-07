Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Analysts Are Pretty Bullish On The Stock After Recent Results

Shareholders of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) will be pleased this week, given that the stock price is up 12% to US$1,936 following its latest third-quarter results. The result was positive overall - although revenues of US$339m were in line with what the analysts predicted, Cable One surprised by delivering a statutory profit of US$10.96 per share, modestly greater than expected. Earnings are an important time for investors, as they can track a company's performance, look at what the analysts are forecasting for next year, and see if there's been a change in sentiment towards the company. We thought readers would find it interesting to see the analysts latest (statutory) post-earnings forecasts for next year. NYSE:CABO Earnings and Revenue Growth November 7th 2020

Taking into account the latest results, the most recent consensus for Cable One from seven analysts is for revenues of US$1.39b in 2021 which, if met, would be a credible 6.5% increase on its sales over the past 12 months. Statutory earnings per share are predicted to swell 16% to US$50.10. Yet prior to the latest earnings, the analysts had been anticipated revenues of US$1.39b and earnings per share (EPS) of US$47.55 in 2021. The analysts seems to have become more bullish on the business, judging by their new earnings per share estimates.

The analysts have been lifting their price targets on the back of the earnings upgrade, with the consensus price target rising 6.0% to US$1,944. Fixating on a single price target can be unwise though, since the consensus target is effectively the average of analyst price targets. As a result, some investors like to look at the range of estimates to see if there are any diverging opinions on the company's valuation. Currently, the most bullish analyst values Cable One at US$2,280 per share, while the most bearish prices it at US$1,600. There are definitely some different views on the stock, but the range of estimates is not wide enough as to imply that the situation is unforecastable, in our view.

Taking a look at the bigger picture now, one of the ways we can understand these forecasts is to see how they compare to both past performance and industry growth estimates. It's pretty clear that there is an expectation that Cable One's revenue growth will slow down substantially, with revenues next year expected to grow 6.5%, compared to a historical growth rate of 10% over the past five years. By way of comparison, the other companies in this industry with analyst coverage are forecast to grow their revenue at 4.8% next year. Even after the forecast slowdown in growth, it seems obvious that Cable One is also expected to grow faster than the wider industry.

The most important thing here is that the analysts upgraded their earnings per share estimates, suggesting that there has been a clear increase in optimism towards Cable One following these results. Fortunately, they also reconfirmed their revenue numbers, suggesting sales are tracking in line with expectations - and our data suggests that revenues are expected to grow faster than the wider industry. There was also a nice increase in the price target, with the analysts clearly feeling that the intrinsic value of the business is improving.

Keeping that in mind, we still think that the longer term trajectory of the business is much more important for investors to consider. We have forecasts for Cable One going out to 2024, and you can see them free on our platform here.

You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 3 warning signs for Cable One you should be aware of.

