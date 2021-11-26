Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 29, 2021

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 29, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.75 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 10% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1814.2, the dividend yield is .61%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1814.2, representing a -22.03% decrease from the 52 week high of $2,326.80 and a 8.35% increase over the 52 week low of $1,674.35.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $53.74. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 8.55%, compared to an industry average of 10%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the cabo Dividend History page.

