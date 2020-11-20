Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 23, 2020

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 23, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 11, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1984.5, the dividend yield is .5%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1984.5, representing a -2.93% decrease from the 52 week high of $2,044.41 and a 92.41% increase over the 52 week low of $1,031.39.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $42.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 34.79%, compared to an industry average of 5.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CABO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.