Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 18, 2019

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 18, 2019. A cash dividend payment of $2.25 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 06, 2019. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 12.5% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1506.81, the dividend yield is .6%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1506.81, representing a -0.21% decrease from the 52 week high of $1,509.98 and a 96.42% increase over the 52 week low of $767.15.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $29.15. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2019 as 9.15%, compared to an industry average of 3.4%.

The following ETF(s) have CABO as a top-10 holding:

  • Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ)
  • Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO)
  • ValueShares U.S. Quantitative Value ETF (QMOM)
  • Principal Sustainable Momentum Index ETF (PMOM)
  • iShares Trust (SMMV).

The top-performing ETF of this group is SMMV with an increase of 5.58% over the last 100 days. PEZ has the highest percent weighting of CABO at 3.49%.

