Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 28, 2021

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 28, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 4th quarter that CABO has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $1797, the dividend yield is .56%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1797, representing a -22.77% decrease from the 52 week high of $2,326.80 and a 7.33% increase over the 52 week low of $1,674.35.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Verizon Communications Inc. (VZ) and AT&T Inc. (T). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $50.32. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 7.39%, compared to an industry average of 12.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CABO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

