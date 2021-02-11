Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 12, 2021

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 05, 2021. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 3rd quarter that CABO has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $2086.08, representing a -10.35% decrease from the 52 week high of $2,326.80 and a 102.26% increase over the 52 week low of $1,031.39.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $42.96. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 34.79%, compared to an industry average of 15.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CABO Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to CABO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CABO as a top-10 holding:

Northern Lights Fund Trust IV Inspire Faithward Large Cap Mome (FEVR).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FEVR with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CABO at 2.4%.

