Cable One, Inc. (CABO) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 17, 2020

Cable One, Inc. (CABO) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 17, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $2.5 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 04, 2020. Shareholders who purchased CABO prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $1885.81, the dividend yield is .53%.

The previous trading day's last sale of CABO was $1885.81, representing a -7.76% decrease from the 52 week high of $2,044.41 and a 82.84% increase over the 52 week low of $1,031.39.

CABO is a part of the Consumer Services sector, which includes companies such as Comcast Corporation (CMCSA) and Charter Communications, Inc. (CHTR). CABO's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $40.68. Zacks Investment Research reports CABO's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 32.87%, compared to an industry average of 1.9%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the CABO Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to CABO through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have CABO as a top-10 holding:

Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (XMMO).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XMMO with an increase of 61.68% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of CABO at 3.24%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.