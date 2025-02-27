CABLE ONE Earnings Results: $CABO Reports Quarterly Earnings

CABLE ONE ($CABO) posted quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported earnings of $1.53 per share, missing estimates of $9.70 by $8.17. The company also reported revenue of $387,210,000, missing estimates of $397,347,803 by $-10,137,803.
CABLE ONE Insider Trading Activity
CABLE ONE insiders have traded $CABO stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CABO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PETER N. WITTY (See Remarks) sold 250 shares for an estimated $102,075
CABLE ONE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 115 institutional investors add shares of CABLE ONE stock to their portfolio, and 191 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NOVO HOLDINGS A/S removed 118,403 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $42,876,094
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 87,321 shares (-81.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,620,680
- FRANKLIN RESOURCES INC added 72,557 shares (+30.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,274,340
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 59,830 shares (+226.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $21,665,639
- UBS GROUP AG added 48,677 shares (+1427.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,626,915
- NORGES BANK removed 36,356 shares (-52.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $13,165,234
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 30,598 shares (-95.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,080,147
CABLE ONE Government Contracts
We have seen $255,449 of award payments to $CABO over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- COLUMBUS AFB WIDE INTERNET BASE + 4 OPTION YEARS: $126,703
- BUSINESS FIBER OPTIC INTERNET: $71,570
- FWS CRAB ORCHARD NWR INTERNET/PHONE SERVICES: $13,919
- HIGH SPEED DATA INTERNET SERVICE FOR CDP - HIGH SPEED DATA INTERNET SERVICE FOR CDP: $10,536
- INTERNET SERVICE-BASE YEAR: $9,874
