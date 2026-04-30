Cable One (CABO) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Cable One (CABO) reported $352.96 million in revenue for the quarter ended March 2026, representing a year-over-year decline of 7.3%. EPS of $6.12 for the same period compares to $12.32 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -1.89% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $359.75 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $7.77, the EPS surprise was -21.24%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Residential PSUs - Data : 887,100 versus 891,700 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 887,100 versus 891,700 estimated by two analysts on average. Residential PSUs - Video : 78,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78,900.

: 78,000 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 78,900. Residential PSUs - Voice : 53,600 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 53,300.

: 53,600 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 53,300. Residential ARPU - Voice : $39.60 compared to the $36.99 average estimate based on two analysts.

: $39.60 compared to the $36.99 average estimate based on two analysts. Residential ARPU - Data : $79.51 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.73.

: $79.51 versus the two-analyst average estimate of $80.73. Residential ARPU - Video : $167.98 versus $173.53 estimated by two analysts on average.

: $167.98 versus $173.53 estimated by two analysts on average. Total Residential PSUs : 1,019 versus 969 estimated by two analysts on average.

: 1,019 versus 969 estimated by two analysts on average. Revenues- Residential Video : $40.77 million versus $42.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change.

: $40.77 million versus $42.18 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -19.8% change. Revenues- Other : $21.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%.

: $21.58 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.53 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8%. Revenues- Residential Voice : $6.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%.

: $6.51 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $6.02 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -7.6%. Revenues- Residential Data: $213.57 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $216.72 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.1%.

Here is how Cable One performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for Cable One here>>>

Shares of Cable One have returned +0.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +12.2% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

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