Cabin crew at IAG's Spanish low cost airline Iberia Express plan 10-day strike

Adds comments from unions, details and strike at rival Ryanair

MADRID, Aug 17 (Reuters) - Cabin crew working for IAG's ICAG.L low-cost airline Iberia Express plan to go on strike from Aug. 28 to Sep. 6, a union statement said on Wednesday, in yet another labour dispute arising as a result of the industry's turbulent recovery.

The strike at Iberia Express, backed by USO and SITCPLA unions, follows several walkouts in Spain and other European countries amid staff complaints over pay amid the rising cost of living and deteriorating working conditions prompted by a boom of travel after pandemic restrictions were lifted.

An Iberia spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comment.

Iberia Express operates short- and medium-haul routes to more than 40 European cities to and from Madrid.

The cabin crews demand better working conditions and pay rises to offset inflation, both unions said in a joint statement.

"We are very disappointed with Iberia Express's management, which showed it doesn't keep its word and doesn't respect workers who have struggled to keep the company afloat," the statement said.

Airline workers lost part of their income during the pandemic as many where on furlough and some bonuses were suspended.

As travel resumed at an unexpected speed, many airlines have found themselves with staff shortages.

The Iberia strike follows similar ones in Spain at Ryanair RYA.I, the country's largest airline in terms of passengers, and easyJet EZJ.L during the summer.

Some cabin crews at Ryanair were on their third day of strike this week, though the effects were moderate as no flights were cancelled in the country though several dozens were delayed.

Ryanair crews plan to strike during weekdays until January.

(Reporting by Inti Landauro and Christina Thykjaer; Editing by Edmund Blair, Elaine Hardcastle)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.