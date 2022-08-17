Commodities

Cabin crew at IAG's Spanish low cost airline Iberia Express plan 10-day strike

Cabin crew working for IAG's low cost airline Iberia Express plan to go on strike from Aug. 28 to Sept. 6, a union spokesperson said on Wednesday.

The strike at Iberia Express, backed by USO and SITCPLA unions, follows several walkouts in Spain and other European countries amid staff complaints over deteriorating working conditions prompted by a boom of travel after pandemic lockdowns were lifted.

An Iberia's spokesperson did not immediately return a phone call seeking comments.

