CABGY vs. NAPA: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Carlsberg AS (CABGY) and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA). But which of these two stocks presents investors with the better value opportunity right now? Let's take a closer look.

Everyone has their own methods for finding great value opportunities, but our model includes pairing an impressive grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system with a strong Zacks Rank. The Zacks Rank favors stocks with strong earnings estimate revision trends, and our Style Scores highlight companies with specific traits.

Carlsberg AS and The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. are sporting Zacks Ranks of #2 (Buy) and #3 (Hold), respectively, right now. Investors should feel comfortable knowing that CABGY likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than NAPA has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

Our Value category grades stocks based on a number of key metrics, including the tried-and-true P/E ratio, the P/S ratio, earnings yield, and cash flow per share, as well as a variety of other fundamentals that value investors frequently use.

CABGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 18.99, while NAPA has a forward P/E of 25.90. We also note that CABGY has a PEG ratio of 2.09. This popular figure is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also considers a company's expected EPS growth rate. NAPA currently has a PEG ratio of 2.29.

Another notable valuation metric for CABGY is its P/B ratio of 2.50. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, NAPA has a P/B of 2.53.

Based on these metrics and many more, CABGY holds a Value grade of B, while NAPA has a Value grade of C.

CABGY stands above NAPA thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that CABGY is the superior value option right now.



Zacks' Top Picks to Cash in on Electric Vehicles

Big money has already been made in the Electric Vehicle (EV) industry. But, the EV revolution has not hit full throttle yet. There is a lot of money to be made as the next push for future technologies ramps up. Zacks’ Special Report reveals 5 picks investorsSee 5 EV Stocks With Extreme Upside Potential >>



Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Carlsberg AS (CABGY): Free Stock Analysis Report



The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NAPA): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.



Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.