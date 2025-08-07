CABGY vs. DEO: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?

Investors looking for stocks in the Beverages - Alcohol sector might want to consider either Carlsberg AS (CABGY) or Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Right now, both Carlsberg AS and Diageo are sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy). This means that both companies have witnessed positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that both of these stocks have an improving earnings outlook. But this is only part of the picture for value investors.

Value investors also try to analyze a wide range of traditional figures and metrics to help determine whether a company is undervalued at its current share price levels.

Our Value category highlights undervalued companies by looking at a variety of key metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, as well as the P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that have been used by value investors for years.

CABGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 14.38, while DEO has a forward P/E of 15.80. We also note that CABGY has a PEG ratio of 1.56. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DEO currently has a PEG ratio of 3.24.

Another notable valuation metric for CABGY is its P/B ratio of 3.85. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DEO has a P/B of 4.8.

These are just a few of the metrics contributing to CABGY's Value grade of B and DEO's Value grade of D.

Both CABGY and DEO are impressive stocks with solid earnings outlooks, but based on these valuation figures, we feel that CABGY is the superior value option right now.

