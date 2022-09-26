CABGY or DEO: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors with an interest in Beverages - Alcohol stocks have likely encountered both Carlsberg AS (CABGY) and Diageo (DEO). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors? We'll need to take a closer look to find out.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The Zacks Rank is a proven strategy that targets companies with positive earnings estimate revision trends, while our Style Scores work to grade companies based on specific traits.

Carlsberg AS has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Diageo has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now. This system places an emphasis on companies that have seen positive earnings estimate revisions, so investors should feel comfortable knowing that CABGY is likely seeing its earnings outlook improve to a greater extent. But this is just one factor that value investors are interested in.

Value investors also tend to look at a number of traditional, tried-and-true figures to help them find stocks that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Style Score Value grade factors in a variety of key fundamental metrics, including the popular P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a number of other key stats that are commonly used by value investors.

CABGY currently has a forward P/E ratio of 17.23, while DEO has a forward P/E of 20.35. We also note that CABGY has a PEG ratio of 1.89. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DEO currently has a PEG ratio of 2.19.

Another notable valuation metric for CABGY is its P/B ratio of 2.26. The P/B ratio is used to compare a stock's market value with its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, DEO has a P/B of 8.23.

These metrics, and several others, help CABGY earn a Value grade of B, while DEO has been given a Value grade of C.

CABGY is currently sporting an improving earnings outlook, which makes it stick out in our Zacks Rank model. And, based on the above valuation metrics, we feel that CABGY is likely the superior value option right now.



