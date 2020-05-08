Cabei forges ahead with sustainability goals

By Miluska Berrospi

NEW YORK, May 8 (IFR) - Fresh off its benchmark-setting US$750m five-year transaction at the end of last month, the Central American Bank for Economic Integration is working on a social bond framework as it looks to strengthen its ESG capabilities, Cabei's head of debt Jesus Guzman told IFR.

Plans to develop a framework followed by a potential social bond issuance this year are under way.

"A social bond and the development of a social framework is a goal for the bank for the year," said Guzman.

The bank has about US$500m left to raise for the remainder of the year, which could be raised wholly or in part in the dollar market and include a social bond offering, noted Guzman.

"Our strategy is to return to the international dollar market with at least an issuance annually from now on," he said.

Part of that strategy could include even a blue bond.

Blue bonds have been used by nations like Seychelles, which issued the first sovereign blue bond in 2018, as a way of raising funds for maritime projects.

"In this region, we have specific oceans, places where to eventually generate projects for a blue bond. Though it is difficult to say when this will be conducted," he added.

Costa Rica, Honduras, Guatemala, El Salvador and Nicaragua are all member states of Cabei.

The organisation has made inroads in sustainable financing. It published its ESG framework last September and followed with its first global green bond issuance shortly thereafter in November.

The five-year green note was US$375m in size and drew heavy demand at US$974m.

The deal was listed in the Luxembourg and Taipei Stock Exchanges, at a spread of 85bp over three-month Libor, 2.37% fixed-rate equivalent.

"Our objective is to continue to issue in these formats and to strengthen our ESG framework," said Guzman.

Social bond issuances have spiked in the past few weeks as issuers try to quell the impact of Covid-19. But before that the securities were also in demand.

Global social bond volume of US$14bn for the year as of mid-April had already passed 2019's full year total of US$12.6bn.

Guatemala's April social bond drew robust demand of US$8bn on its two-tranche US$1.2bn deal.

Proceeds from the deal were set to finance eligible social investments directly or indirectly related to Covid-19 prevention and containment efforts.

Other countries like Panama, Peru, Mexico, and Chile have also raised funds towards boosting liquidity efforts in what could be considered social use of proceeds, but without the social bond label.

Cabei's latest deal on April 29 drew close to a US$1bn in demand, with proceeds going to general corporate purposes but also partly to fund the bank's US$1.96bn Covid emergency relief programme.

The deal was the bank's debut in the SSA market. Moody's upgraded the bank's ratings to Aa3 from A1 in September of last year.

Standard & Poor's upgraded the credit to AA from A+ in March of 2019.

"It was the largest operation in our 60 years of history, our return after eight years to the global dollar market, and our debut for the SSA segment with the Aa3 and AA ratings from Moody's and S&P respectively," said Guzman noting the successful deal.

(Reporting By Miluska Berrospi; Editing by Sudip Roy)

