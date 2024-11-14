Cabaletta Bio sees cash runway into 1H26

As of September 30, 2024, Cabaletta had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $183.0 million, compared to $241.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024, will enable it to fund its operating plan into the first half of 2026.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on CABA:
- 3 Best Stocks to Buy Now, 10/10/2024, According to Top Analysts
- Cabaletta Bio initiated with a Buy at UBS
- Cabaletta Bio Outlines Future Trials and Development Strategy
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.