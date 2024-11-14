Cabaletta Bio sees cash runway into 1H26

As of September 30, 2024, Cabaletta had cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments of $183.0 million, compared to $241.2 million as of December 31, 2023. The Company expects that its cash, cash equivalents and short-term investments as of September 30, 2024, will enable it to fund its operating plan into the first half of 2026.

