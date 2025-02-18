Cabaletta Bio Reports Promising Rese-cel Data In Autoimmune Diseases At Lymphocyte Conference

(RTTNews) - Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA), a clinical-stage biotechnology company, has reported promising clinical data for its investigational therapy, rese-cel or formerly CABA-201, in patients with autoimmune diseases at the 2025 AAAS Annual Meeting and the 5th International Conference on Lymphocyte Engineering.

The updated data from the RESET clinical development program demonstrate encouraging efficacy and safety in patients with systemic lupus erythematosus or SLE, lupus nephritis or LN, dermatomyositis, and systemic sclerosis or SSc.

Notable clinical responses included three SLE patients achieving DORIS remission, the first LN patient achieving a complete renal response, and a dermatomyositis patient maintaining a major improvement in total improvement score or TIS, all while off immunosuppressants and steroids.

Safety data continued to show a favorable risk-benefit profile, with 90% of patients experiencing either no cytokine release syndrome or CRS or Grade 1 CRS or fever, and 90% experiencing no immune effector cell-associated neurotoxicity syndrome or ICANS.

Rese-cel showed deep B cell depletion in all patients, and tissue-resident B cell elimination was confirmed through a lymph node biopsy.

Cabaletta is expanding its clinical footprint with 50 active sites across the U.S. and Europe, with 26 patients enrolled in the RESET program as of February 2025.

These results underscore rese-cel's potential as a transformative therapy for autoimmune diseases, and Cabaletta plans to meet with the FDA in the first half of 2025 to discuss registrational trial designs.

Currently, CABA is trading at $2.66 down by 1.66%.

