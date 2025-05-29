Cabaletta Bio to Present at Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025

Cabaletta Bio will discuss its cell therapy developments at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. has announced its participation in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference on June 4, 2025, at 11:05 a.m. ET in New York City. The biotechnology company, which focuses on developing curative targeted cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, will provide a live webcast of the presentation on its website, with replays available for 30 days. Cabaletta Bio's CABA™ platform aims to innovate engineered T cell therapies, with their leading CARTA strategy centered on the investigational therapy rese-cel, currently being tested in the RESET™ clinical program across various therapeutic areas such as rheumatology, neurology, and dermatology. The company's headquarters are in Philadelphia, PA.

Potential Positives

Cabaletta Bio will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, enhancing visibility and engagement with the investment community.

The presentation will be webcasted live, allowing for broader access to stakeholders and potential investors.

The company's focus on developing the first curative targeted cell therapies for autoimmune diseases positions it uniquely in a significant and growing market.

The ongoing RESET™ clinical development program for rese-cel showcases the company's commitment to innovative research and potential breakthroughs in treating autoimmune diseases.

Potential Negatives

None

FAQ

What event will Cabaletta Bio participate in on June 4, 2025?

Cabaletta Bio will participate in a fireside chat at the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference.

What is the focus of Cabaletta Bio's therapies?

Cabaletta Bio focuses on curative targeted cell therapies for patients with autoimmune diseases.

Where can I watch the Cabaletta Bio presentation?

The presentation will be available via live webcast on Cabaletta Bio's website in the News and Events section.

What is the RESET™ clinical development program?

The RESET™ program evaluates the investigational therapy rese-cel in various therapeutic areas, including rheumatology and neurology.

Where is Cabaletta Bio headquartered?

Cabaletta Bio is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

$CABA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 44 institutional investors add shares of $CABA stock to their portfolio, and 95 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CABA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $CABA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/15/2025

Anup Marda















investors@cabalettabio.com







