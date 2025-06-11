Cabaletta Bio Launches Public Offering Of Stock And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA), a clinical-stage biotech firm developing targeted cell therapies for autoimmune diseases, has initiated an underwritten public offering of its common stock and accompanying warrants.

Certain investors will be offered pre-funded warrants instead of common stock. The company has also granted underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 15% of the offered securities. All securities in the offering are being sold by Cabaletta.

Jefferies, TD Cowen, and Cantor are serving as joint book-running managers. The offering is expected to close around June 12, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The securities are being offered under a shelf registration statement filed with and declared effective by the SEC. A preliminary prospectus supplement will be filed and made available through the underwriters' contact details.

The company clarified that this announcement does not constitute an offer or solicitation to sell the securities in jurisdictions where such activities are prohibited.

Wednesday, CABA closed at $1.75, marking a decline of 25.53%. In after-hours trading, the stock dipped further to $1.74, down 0.57%, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

