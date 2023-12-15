Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Price Target Increased by 5.57% to 31.77

The average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has been revised to 31.77 / share. This is an increase of 5.57% from the prior estimate of 30.09 dated November 26, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 18.18 to a high of 52.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 54.65% from the latest reported closing price of 20.54 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 227 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an increase of 55 owner(s) or 31.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 12.75% to 46,683K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 1.40, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 4,259K shares representing 9.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,573K shares, representing a decrease of 7.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 13.97% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 3,267K shares representing 7.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 3,221K shares representing 7.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,059K shares, representing an increase of 5.03%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 42.17% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 2,879K shares representing 6.72% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,222K shares, representing an increase of 22.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 59.10% over the last quarter.

Commodore Capital holds 2,526K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,368K shares, representing an increase of 6.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 30.78% over the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

