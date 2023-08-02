Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from the latest reported closing price of 13.62 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.29%, a decrease of 25.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.50% to 29,494K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fred Alger Management holds 4,015K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 81.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 352.20% over the last quarter.

AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 3,059K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 39.83% over the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,542K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,455K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 25.14% over the last quarter.

VR Adviser holds 1,973K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 7.88% over the last quarter.

Cabaletta Bio Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.

