Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Price Target Increased by 20.00% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio (NASDAQ:CABA) has been revised to 17.34 / share. This is an increase of 20.00% from the prior estimate of 14.45 dated July 5, 2023.
The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 35.70 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 27.31% from the latest reported closing price of 13.62 / share.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 118 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an increase of 15 owner(s) or 14.56% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.29%, a decrease of 25.66%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 21.50% to 29,494K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.31, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
Fred Alger Management holds 4,015K shares representing 10.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 736K shares, representing an increase of 81.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 352.20% over the last quarter.
AOFAX - Alger Small Cap Focus Fund holds 3,059K shares representing 7.71% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,167K shares, representing an increase of 29.16%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 39.83% over the last quarter.
Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 2,542K shares representing 6.40% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.
Lynx1 Capital Management holds 2,455K shares representing 6.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,826K shares, representing a decrease of 15.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 25.14% over the last quarter.
VR Adviser holds 1,973K shares representing 4.97% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,895K shares, representing an increase of 3.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 7.88% over the last quarter.
Cabaletta Bio Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Cabaletta Bio is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery and development of engineered T cell therapies, and exploring their potential to provide a deep and durable, perhaps curative, treatment, for patients with B cell-mediated autoimmune diseases. The Cabaletta Approach to selective B cell Ablation (CABA) platform, in combination with Cabaletta's proprietary technology, utilizes Chimeric AutoAntibody Receptor (CAAR) T cells that are designed to selectively bind and eliminate only specific autoantibody-producing B cells while sparing normal antibody-producing B cells, which are essential for human health. The Company's lead product candidate, DSG3-CAART, is being evaluated in the DesCAARTes™ phase 1 clinical trial as a potential treatment for patients with mucosal pemphigus vulgaris, a prototypical B cell-mediated autoimmune disease. The FDA granted Fast Track Designation for DSG3-CAART in May 2020. The Company's lead preclinical product candidate, MuSK-CAART, is in IND-enabling studies and is designed as a potential treatment for patients with MuSK-associated myasthenia gravis.
Additional reading:
- Cabaletta Bio Appoints Global Commercial Leader Shawn Tomasello to Board of Directors – Ms. Tomasello created and led global commercial and medical affairs functions at Kite Pharma from pre-launch through its acquisition by Gilead Sciences –
- Disclaimer The following presentation, including any printed or electronic copy of these slides, the talks given by the presenters, the information communicated during any delivery of the presentation and any question and answer session and any docum
- AMENDMENT NO. 1 TO THE CABALETTA BIO, INC. 2019 STOCK OPTION AND INCENTIVE PLAN
- Cabaletta Bio Announces Closing of $100 Million Public Offering of Common Stock, Including Full Exercise of Option to Purchase Additional Shares
- Cabaletta Bio Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock
This story originally appeared on Fintel.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.