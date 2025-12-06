Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Price Target Increased by 15.31% to 14.41

The average one-year price target for Cabaletta Bio (NasdaqGS:CABA) has been revised to $14.41 / share. This is an increase of 15.31% from the prior estimate of $12.50 dated November 14, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $2.02 to a high of $31.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 465.00% from the latest reported closing price of $2.55 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 167 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cabaletta Bio. This is an decrease of 56 owner(s) or 25.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABA is 0.05%, an increase of 28.73%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 6.86% to 71,651K shares. The put/call ratio of CABA is 0.02, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors holds 9,677K shares representing 10.05% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Adage Capital Partners Gp, L.l.c. holds 8,830K shares representing 9.17% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Jennison Associates holds 8,498K shares representing 8.83% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,020K shares , representing an increase of 29.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 113.30% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 8,362K shares representing 8.69% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,794K shares , representing an increase of 18.76%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CABA by 83.44% over the last quarter.

Cormorant Asset Management holds 5,000K shares representing 5.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

