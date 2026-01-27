Is Cabaletta Bio (CABA) Outperforming Other Medical Stocks This Year?

The Medical group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? By taking a look at the stock's year-to-date performance in comparison to its Medical peers, we might be able to answer that question.

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is one of 931 individual stocks in the Medical sector. Collectively, these companies sit at #9 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for CABA's full-year earnings has moved 4.6% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the most recent data, CABA has returned 34.7% so far this year. Meanwhile, the Medical sector has returned an average of 8.1% on a year-to-date basis. This means that Cabaletta Bio, Inc. is outperforming the sector as a whole this year.

Another Medical stock, which has outperformed the sector so far this year, is Celcuity, Inc. (CELC). The stock has returned 14.3% year-to-date.

Over the past three months, Celcuity, Inc.'s consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 6.8%. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Looking more specifically, Cabaletta Bio, Inc. belongs to the Medical - Biomedical and Genetics industry, which includes 452 individual stocks and currently sits at #84 in the Zacks Industry Rank. On average, stocks in this group have gained 21.6% this year, meaning that CABA is performing better in terms of year-to-date returns. Celcuity, Inc. is also part of the same industry.

Going forward, investors interested in Medical stocks should continue to pay close attention to Cabaletta Bio, Inc. and Celcuity, Inc. as they could maintain their solid performance.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2026

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2026. Handpicked by Zacks Director of Research Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful.

From inception in 2012 through November, 2025, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +2,530.8%, more than QUADRUPLING the S&P 500’s +570.3%.

Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2026. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Cabaletta Bio, Inc. (CABA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Celcuity, Inc. (CELC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.