CAB Payments raises up to $426 mln in London IPO

July 6 (Reuters) - British money transfer group CAB Payments has sold up to 335 million pounds ($426 million) worth of shares in its initial public offering (IPO), the company said on Thursday, giving a boost to London's capital markets.

The amount includes 43.6 million pounds of shares placed through an over-allotment option that banks may exercise once the stock fully debuts on the London Stock Exchange (LSE) on July 11.

Shares were sold at a fixed price of 3.35 pounds, implying a market capitalisation for the payments group of 851 million pounds.

"Deciding to list signifies our confidence in the proposition we bring to clients and our new, enlarged investor base, as well as the confidence that we have in the UK as the home for innovative and growing global fintech businesses," Chief Executive Bhairav Trivedi said in a statement.

($1 = 0.7870 pounds)

