CAB Payments Holdings (CABPF) Price Target Decreased by 22.97% to 1.26

The average one-year price target for CAB Payments Holdings (OTCPK:CABPF) has been revised to $1.26 / share. This is a decrease of 22.97% from the prior estimate of $1.64 dated November 20, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.04 to a high of $1.45 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 38.53% from the latest reported closing price of $2.05 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in CAB Payments Holdings. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CABPF is 0.32%, an increase of 0.00%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.00% to 116K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

BlackRock ETF Trust - BlackRock Future Financial and Technology ETF holds 110K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 83K shares , representing an increase of 25.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABPF by 22.07% over the last quarter.

SPEU - SPDR(R) Portfolio Europe ETF holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares , representing a decrease of 69.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CABPF by 0.31% over the last quarter.

