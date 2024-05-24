News & Insights

CAB Payments Executive Sells Company Shares

May 24, 2024 — 10:18 am EDT

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings PLC has disclosed a transaction involving Chief Risk Officer & Compliance Officer Christopher Green, who sold 83,449 ordinary shares at a price of 154.8577 pence per share, totaling £129,227.20, on the London Stock Exchange on May 24, 2024. This initial notification indicates active movements within the company’s managerial staff which could be of interest to current and prospective investors.

