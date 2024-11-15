News & Insights

Stocks

CAB Payments Director Engages in Share Purchase

November 15, 2024 — 08:02 am EST

Written by TipRanks UK Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings plc has announced a market purchase of shares by Susanne Chishti, an Independent Non-executive Director, at prices of £0.7200 and £0.7190. The transactions, conducted on the London Stock Exchange, involved a total of 165,958 shares, highlighting active trading by company insiders. This move may interest investors observing insider trading activities within the financial markets.

For further insights into GB:CABP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.