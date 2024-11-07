News & Insights

CAB Payments Confident in Growth After StoneX Decision

November 07, 2024 — 02:31 am EST

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings has announced that StoneX Group will not proceed with an offer for the company, leaving CAB Payments to focus on its strategic growth plans. The company is optimistic about its future growth, driven by expanding its network, client base, and leveraging its banking licence. An update on its 2024 full-year trading performance is expected in January 2025.

