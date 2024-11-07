CAB Payments Confident in Growth After StoneX Decision

CAB Payments Holdings Limited (GB:CABP) has released an update.

CAB Payments Holdings has announced that StoneX Group will not proceed with an offer for the company, leaving CAB Payments to focus on its strategic growth plans. The company is optimistic about its future growth, driven by expanding its network, client base, and leveraging its banking licence. An update on its 2024 full-year trading performance is expected in January 2025.

For further insights into GB:CABP stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.