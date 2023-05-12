InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) reported results for the first quarter of 2023.

China Automotive posted earnings per share of 23 cents. This was nearly double the analyst estimate for EPS of 12 cents.

The company posted revenue of $142.24 million.

This was below the analyst estimate for $142.67 million.

You can read the full China Automotive press release here.

On the date of publication, Sarah Smith did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer, subject to the InvestorPlace.com Publishing Guidelines.

Sarah Smith is the Editor-in-Chief of InvestorPlace.com.

The post CAAS Stock Earnings: China Automotive Beats EPS, Misses Revenue appeared first on InvestorPlace.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.