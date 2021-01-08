CA Immo says it will respond to Starwood takeover bid when appropriate

VIENNA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Austrian property company CA Immo CAIV.VI on Friday held off taking a stance on a takeover bid by a unit of Starwood Capital Group, which has increased its CA Immo stake to 29.99% and is offering 34.44 euros a share for the rest of the firm.

"The Management Board is evaluating the situation and will be making an announcement with its response and advice to shareholders as soon as appropriate," CA Immo said in a statement issued shortly after Starwood offer was published.

