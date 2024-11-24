CA Cultural Technology Reports Sharp Loss Reduction

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. (HK:1566) has released an update.

CA Cultural Technology Group Ltd. has announced a significant reduction in its losses for the six months ending September 2024, with losses decreasing by approximately 97.6% compared to the previous year. This improvement is attributed to increased revenue from its Joypolis business in Japan, decreased theme park service costs, and one-time gains from the waiver of lease payables. The company is still finalizing its financial statements, and further details will be released in its upcoming interim results announcement.

