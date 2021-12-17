Markets

CA Consumer Finance To Become Stellantis' Exclusive Partner In Long-term Leasing

RTTNews
(RTTNews) - Crédit Agricole Group (CRARF.PK, CDA.L, ACA.PA) and Stellantis said they plan to create a pan-European player in long-term leasing, owned equally by CA Consumer Finance and Stellantis. The target of the joint venture would be to manage a fleet of over one million vehicles by 2026.

Also, CA Consumer Finance plans to establish on a stand-alone basis a pan-European, multi-brand operator in automotive financing, leasing and mobility. The new entity would aim at managing 10 billion euros of outstandings by 2026. It would offer white-label services and also target platforms, car-dealerships and short-term leasing operators.

The implementation of the intended transactions would take place in the first half of 2023.

