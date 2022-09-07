CA 40 Slips As Focus Turns To ECB

(RTTNews) - French stocks fell in cautious trade on Wednesday after official data showed Chinese exports growth slowed sharply in August amid softening global demand.

Overseas shipments rose an annual 7.1 percent, compared to 18 percent growth in July, China's General Administration of Customs said.

Imports growth slowed to 0.3 percent from 2.3 percent in July, adding to worries over a possible global recession.

All eyes now turn to the European Central Bank (ECB) meeting due Thursday given talk of a faster pace of tightening.

Euro zone bond yields rose today amid increased bets on a 75-basis point rate hike from the ECB to tame record-high inflation.

The benchmark CAC 40 was down 18 points, or 0.3 percent, at 6,086 after closing 0.2 percent higher the previous day.

