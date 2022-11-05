C919 narrowbody jet to make its first public appearance at China air show

Adds details on plans, certification

SHENZHEN, China, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The C919 narrowbody jet will join the opening flight display in China's biggest air show in the southern city of Zhuhai on Tuesday, according to a schedule posted by the organisers, in what will be its first public flight or display.

The C919, made by Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) CMAFC.UL, is designed to rival single-aisle jets made by Airbus SE AIR.PA and Boeing Co BA.N has never been displayed or publicly flown.

China will show off its home-grown civil and military aviation technology at the air show, where 740 businesses are expected to take part both online and offline.

The C919's presence was confirmed on the schedule on the organiser's official WeChat social media account. It will make a 15-minute flying show for each of the six days of the airshow.

At the end of September, COMAC held a certification ceremony for the C919, which can now be delivered to its first customer, China Eastern Airlines Corp 600115.SS, although it now needs a separate production certificate before it can ramp up mass production.

Also scheduled to appear are China's domestically developed AG600, the world's largest amphibious aircraft, as well as the Y20 military transport aircraft.

(Reporting by David Kirton; Editing by William Mallard)

((David.Kirton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.