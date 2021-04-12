C4X Discovery signs licensing deal with Sanofi worth up to $492 mln

Adds deal details, share price

April 12 (Reuters) - Drug developer C4X Discovery C4XD.L said on Monday it has signed an exclusive licensing deal worth up to 414 million euros ($492.12 million) with French drugmaker Sanofi SASY.PA to develop an oral therapy for the treatment of inflammatory diseases.

C4X shares surged 30% in early trade following the news.

A unit of the London-listed company will get an upfront payment of 7 million euros and receive up to a further 407 million euros for potential development, regulatory and commercialisation milestones.

The deal is for C4X's oral pre-clinical IL-17A inhibitor programme and under the license Sanofi will develop and commercialize an oral therapy treatment.

IL-17 family of cytokines, or inflammatory proteins, are implicated in various autoimmune diseases such as psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis.

"While antibody therapies have demonstrated the potential of IL-17 inhibition ... the injectable route means many patients currently do not have access to the medicines that can change their lives," Chief Executive Officer Clive Dix said.

($1 = 0.8413 euros)

(Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Yadarisa.Shabong@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/Yadarisa; +919742735150))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.