C4 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CCCC) shareholders have earned a 79% return over the last year

If you want to compound wealth in the stock market, you can do so by buying an index fund. But investors can boost returns by picking market-beating companies to own shares in. To wit, the C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCCC) share price is 79% higher than it was a year ago, much better than the market return of around 39% (not including dividends) in the same period. So that should have shareholders smiling. Note that businesses generally develop over the long term, so the returns over the last year might not reflect a long term trend.

With that in mind, it's worth seeing if the company's underlying fundamentals have been the driver of long term performance, or if there are some discrepancies.

Because C4 Therapeutics made a loss in the last twelve months, we think the market is probably more focussed on revenue and revenue growth, at least for now. When a company doesn't make profits, we'd generally expect to see good revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last year C4 Therapeutics saw its revenue grow by 13%. That's not a very high growth rate considering it doesn't make profits. The modest growth is probably largely reflected in the share price, which is up 79%. That's not a standout result, but it is solid - much like the level of revenue growth. Given the market doesn't seem too excited about the stock, a closer look at the financial data could pay off, if you can find indications of a stronger growth trend in the future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

NasdaqGS:CCCC Earnings and Revenue Growth November 1st 2021

A Different Perspective

It's nice to see that C4 Therapeutics shareholders have gained 79% over the last year. We regret to report that the share price is down 0.8% over ninety days. Shorter term share price moves often don't signify much about the business itself. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand C4 Therapeutics better, we need to consider many other factors. For example, we've discovered 4 warning signs for C4 Therapeutics (1 can't be ignored!) that you should be aware of before investing here.

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on US exchanges.

