C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC)'s Technical Outlook is Bright After Key Golden Cross

From a technical perspective, C4 Therapeutics, Inc. (CCCC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. CCCC's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

There's a reason traders love a golden cross -- it's a technical chart pattern that can indicate a bullish breakout is on the horizon. This kind of crossover is formed when a stock's short-term moving average breaks above a longer-term moving average. Typically, a golden cross involves the 50-day and the 200-day moving averages, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

CCCC has rallied 477.1% over the past four weeks, and the company is a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank at the moment. This combination indicates CCCC could be poised for a breakout.

Looking at CCCC's earnings expectations, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. For the current quarter, there have been 1 changes higher compared to none lower over the past 60 days, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting CCCC on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimates.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.